Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

