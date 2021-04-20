Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

