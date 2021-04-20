MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

