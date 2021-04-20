MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 13th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 461,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,688,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,995.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

