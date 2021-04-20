MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 13th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
In related news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 461,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,688,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,995.
About MFF Capital Investments
