Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.