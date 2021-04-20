Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU opened at C$58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.48. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.