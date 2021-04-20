Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MESO opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

