MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.29

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €137.29 ($161.52) and traded as high as €149.05 ($175.35). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €148.90 ($175.18), with a volume of 335,718 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €141.00 and a 200 day moving average of €137.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

