Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

