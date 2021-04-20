Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.70

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.70 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 43,233 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £218.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.70.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

