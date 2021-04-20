McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.84. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

