Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 8,175 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 54,758 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

