Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

