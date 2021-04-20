Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

