Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $554,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.60 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

