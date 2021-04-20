Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.