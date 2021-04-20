Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

GBIO traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 35,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

