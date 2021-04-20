Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masimo were worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masimo by 23.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.94. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

