Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

