Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $364,950.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.