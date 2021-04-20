Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $364,950.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

