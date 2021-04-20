Marten Transport (MRTN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) recently:

4/14/2021 – Marten Transport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Marten Transport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Marten Transport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Marten Transport is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marten Transport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2021 – Marten Transport is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 291,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,938. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

