Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

