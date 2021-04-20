Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

