Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 3.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.