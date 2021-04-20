Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 4.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

