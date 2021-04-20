MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.01 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce sales of $194.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $192.65 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $794.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.88 million to $811.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $898.41 million, with estimates ranging from $867.01 million to $953.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

MKTX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.62. 172,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,416. MarketAxess has a one year low of $407.97 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.