Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.21.

MFC stock opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

