ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36-$1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

