MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

