M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 54.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,550,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 10,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,566. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.