LVW Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $28.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

