LVW Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. 3,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

