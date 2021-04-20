LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

