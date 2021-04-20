LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 5,867 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 125,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,305. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,937.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

