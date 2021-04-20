Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Trading Up 7.8%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 22,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 365,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

