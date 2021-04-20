Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Lucira Health stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.