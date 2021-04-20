LPL Financial LLC Sells 581 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $595,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.