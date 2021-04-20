LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,847 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $6,823,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

