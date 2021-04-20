LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,203 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

FWRD stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

