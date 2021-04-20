LPL Financial LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SID. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $702,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

