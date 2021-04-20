LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,035 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4,853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

