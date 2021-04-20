Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,413. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

