Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 465.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

