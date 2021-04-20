Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

ADS opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

