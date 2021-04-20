Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

