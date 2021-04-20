Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

EXP stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

