Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,453,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

