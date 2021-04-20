Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,216,311 shares in the company, valued at $629,658,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock worth $85,544,095. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

