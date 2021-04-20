Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

