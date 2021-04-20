Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

